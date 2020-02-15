Connect with us

CAF announce referees for Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

CAF have announced the referees set to officiate the clash between Al Ahly and of the Champions League’s quarter-final.

Al Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals of the after finishing second in Group B with 11 points, a point behind Etoile du Sahel.

On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns were undefeated in the group stages as they led Group C with 14 points.

READ: EFA allow 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

Congolese referee is set to officiate the first leg of the encounter while Gambia’s takes charge of the second leg.

Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

It’s noteworthy that Ndala was the referee for Al Ahly’s 1-1 draw against FC Platinum last month in the fourth round of the group stages.

Meanwhile, Gassama officiated Al Ahly’s 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of last year’s CAF Champions League where the Red Devils lost 5-1 on aggregate.

Despite last year’s capitulation, Al Ahly will look to seek revenge this year as the first leg against Sundowns will be played on 29 February at the El-Salam Stadium while the second leg takes place on 6 March in South Africa.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. John

    February 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM

    Good choice, I have following J J Ndala and I must said that is among the best referees in Africa

    Reply

  2. Courage

    February 16, 2020 at 9:53 AM

    I can’t wait to see this match

    Reply

  3. Khayalethu Mnani

    February 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM

    It so sad to not watch our teams in Caf champions league while we continue paying our DSTV channels only because someone there is demanding money or not care about African People,even Caf is ruled by Thugs who only think about thier big bellies.

    Reply

