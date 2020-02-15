CAF announce referees for Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

CAF have announced the referees set to officiate the clash between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns of the Champions League’s quarter-final.

Al Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League after finishing second in Group B with 11 points, a point behind Etoile du Sahel.

On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns were undefeated in the group stages as they led Group C with 14 points.

READ: EFA allow 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala is set to officiate the first leg of the encounter while Gambia’s Bakary Gassama takes charge of the second leg.

Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

It’s noteworthy that Ndala was the referee for Al Ahly’s 1-1 draw against FC Platinum last month in the fourth round of the group stages.

Meanwhile, Gassama officiated Al Ahly’s 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of last year’s CAF Champions League where the Red Devils lost 5-1 on aggregate.

Despite last year’s capitulation, Al Ahly will look to seek revenge this year as the first leg against Sundowns will be played on 29 February at the El-Salam Stadium while the second leg takes place on 6 March in South Africa.