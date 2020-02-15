EFA allow 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

Connect with us

  • Al Ahly
    Al Masry

    3
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Al Ahly
    El-Gaish

    3
    0

    Final - 10/02/2020

  • Ismaily
    Zamalek

    1
    2

    Final - 09/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Ahly

    1
    2

    Final - 06/02/2020

  • Zamalek
    El-Hodood

    2
    0

    Final - 05/02/2020

  • Wadi Degla
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/01/2020

  • Contractors
    Al Ahly

    0
    2

    Final - 19/01/2020

  • El Gouna
    Zamalek

    0
    2

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Tanta

    5
    0

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Tanta
    Zamalek

    2
    3

    Final - 05/01/2020

  • NY Red Bulls
    H Dynamo

    1
    1

    Final - 16/02/2020

  • Aston Villa
    Tottenham

    16/02/2020 - 16:00

  • Galatasaray
    Y Malatyaspor

    16/02/2020 - 18:00

  • WBA
    Nottingham

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • ES Métlaoui
    CS Sfaxien

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Cardiff City
    Wigan

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • AE Larisa
    PAOK

    1
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Norwich
    Liverpool

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    Panionios

    4
    0

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • İ Başakşehir
    Beşiktaş

    1
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    PAS Lamia

    3
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Reading
    WBA

    1
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Wigan
    Middlesbrough

    2
    2

    Final - 11/02/2020

  • Espérance
    Zamalek

    1
    3

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Nouadhibou
    Pyramids

    0
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • E Rangers
    Al Masry

    1
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • Primeiro
    Zamalek

    0
    0

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Al Hilal
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    E Rangers

    0
    1

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Étoile

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Nouadhibou

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    Mazembe

    0
    0

    Final - 24/01/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Masry

    2
    0

    Final - 12/01/2020

  • FC Platinum
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final -11/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    ZESCO

    2
    0

    Final - 10/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Pyramids

    1
    2

    Final - 29/12/2019

  • ZESCO
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    FC Platinum

    2
    0

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Masry
    E Rangers

    4
    2

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Pyramids
    Nouadhibou

    6
    0

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Zamalek
    Primeiro Agosto

    2
    0

    Final - 07/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Al Hilal

    2
    1

    Final - 06/12/2019

  • E Rangers
    Pyramids

    1
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • Nouadhibou
    Al Masry

    2
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • TP Mazembe
    Zamalek

    3
    0

    Final - 30/11/2019

  • Étoile
    Al Ahly

    1
    0

    Final - 29/11/2019

  • Zamalek
    El Sharkia

    3
    1

    Final - 04/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Beni Suef

    3
    1

    Final - 03/12/2019

  • Ismaily
    Ittihad

    0
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Ittihad
    Ismaily

    0
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Egypt U23
    S Africa U23

    3
    0

    Final - 19/11/2019

  • Comoros
    Egypt

    0
    0

    Final - 18/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Kenya

    1
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Cameroon U23

    2
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Ghana U23
    Egypt U23

    2
    3

    Final - 11/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Mali U23

    1
    0

    Final - 08/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Liberia

    1
    0

    Final - 07/11/2019

African Football News

EFA allow 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

As the battle between Al Ahly and is approaching, the (EFA) has announced that 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game.

In their statement, the EFA said that they finally got a verbal approval on having 10,000 fans, even though Al Ahly officials aimed to allow 65,000 fans.

Al Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League after finishing second in Group B with 11 points, a point behind Etoile du Sahel, as they were later drawn against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

The last clash between both sides took place last year when Sundowns knocked the Red Devils out of the competition following a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

The first leg is set to be played on 29 February at the El-Salam Stadium while the second leg is set be played on 6 March in South Africa.

