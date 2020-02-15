EFA allow 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

As the CAF Champions League battle between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns is approaching, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced that 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game.

In their statement, the EFA said that they finally got a verbal approval on having 10,000 fans, even though Al Ahly officials aimed to allow 65,000 fans.

Al Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League after finishing second in Group B with 11 points, a point behind Etoile du Sahel, as they were later drawn against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

The last clash between both sides took place last year when Sundowns knocked the Red Devils out of the competition following a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

The first leg is set to be played on 29 February at the El-Salam Stadium while the second leg is set be played on 6 March in South Africa.