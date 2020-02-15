Salah features as Liverpool edge Norwich City 1-0

Connect with us

  • Al Ahly
    Al Masry

    3
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Al Ahly
    El-Gaish

    3
    0

    Final - 10/02/2020

  • Ismaily
    Zamalek

    1
    2

    Final - 09/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Ahly

    1
    2

    Final - 06/02/2020

  • Zamalek
    El-Hodood

    2
    0

    Final - 05/02/2020

  • Wadi Degla
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/01/2020

  • Contractors
    Al Ahly

    0
    2

    Final - 19/01/2020

  • El Gouna
    Zamalek

    0
    2

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Tanta

    5
    0

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Tanta
    Zamalek

    2
    3

    Final - 05/01/2020

  • NY Red Bulls
    H Dynamo

    1
    1

    Final - 16/02/2020

  • Aston Villa
    Tottenham

    16/02/2020 - 16:00

  • Galatasaray
    Y Malatyaspor

    16/02/2020 - 18:00

  • WBA
    Nottingham

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • ES Métlaoui
    CS Sfaxien

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Cardiff City
    Wigan

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • AE Larisa
    PAOK

    1
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Norwich
    Liverpool

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    Panionios

    4
    0

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • İ Başakşehir
    Beşiktaş

    1
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    PAS Lamia

    3
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Reading
    WBA

    1
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Wigan
    Middlesbrough

    2
    2

    Final - 11/02/2020

  • Espérance
    Zamalek

    1
    3

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Nouadhibou
    Pyramids

    0
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • E Rangers
    Al Masry

    1
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • Primeiro
    Zamalek

    0
    0

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Al Hilal
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    E Rangers

    0
    1

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Étoile

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Nouadhibou

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    Mazembe

    0
    0

    Final - 24/01/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Masry

    2
    0

    Final - 12/01/2020

  • FC Platinum
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final -11/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    ZESCO

    2
    0

    Final - 10/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Pyramids

    1
    2

    Final - 29/12/2019

  • ZESCO
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    FC Platinum

    2
    0

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Masry
    E Rangers

    4
    2

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Pyramids
    Nouadhibou

    6
    0

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Zamalek
    Primeiro Agosto

    2
    0

    Final - 07/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Al Hilal

    2
    1

    Final - 06/12/2019

  • E Rangers
    Pyramids

    1
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • Nouadhibou
    Al Masry

    2
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • TP Mazembe
    Zamalek

    3
    0

    Final - 30/11/2019

  • Étoile
    Al Ahly

    1
    0

    Final - 29/11/2019

  • Zamalek
    El Sharkia

    3
    1

    Final - 04/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Beni Suef

    3
    1

    Final - 03/12/2019

  • Ismaily
    Ittihad

    0
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Ittihad
    Ismaily

    0
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Egypt U23
    S Africa U23

    3
    0

    Final - 19/11/2019

  • Comoros
    Egypt

    0
    0

    Final - 18/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Kenya

    1
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Cameroon U23

    2
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Ghana U23
    Egypt U23

    2
    3

    Final - 11/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Mali U23

    1
    0

    Final - 08/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Liberia

    1
    0

    Final - 07/11/2019

News

Salah features as Liverpool edge Norwich City 1-0

Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

played the full 90 minutes as snatched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Norwich City in the 26th Premier League fixture.

After a slow start, Norwich wasted a glorious chance to snatch the lead when Lukas Rupp went through on goal and tried to square the ball to Teemu Pukki, however, Alisson Becker scrambled it away in the 35th minute.

Liverpool continued to maintain the majority of position, but they failed to break the deadlock until the referee blew the halftime whistle.

In the 58th minute, Tim Krul pulled off an excellent double save to deny Salah and Naby Keita’s efforts.

The Canaries responded in the 72nd minute through Alexander Tettey, whose right footed strike from the edge of the box cannoned off the post.

The Reds continued to pile up the pressure and in the 78th minute, Jordan Henderson found Sadio Mane with a long through pass that the Senegalese controlled brilliantly before firing into the bottom corner.

Following the win, Liverpool move closer towards securing the league title as they top the league table with 76 points.

Related Topics

Mohammed Salama is a 21-year-old who fell in love with football since Egypt's AFCON final match against Ivory Coast! Strangely enough an Al Ahly and Al Masry fan locally. In addition, he's a hardcore Bayern Munich supporter.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Erasmus B. Wankthorpe the 2nd

    February 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM

    I love Mo Salah and wish that you would increase the number of posts about him, even if they say absolutely nothing. For example did he go to the bathroom after the game?

    Reply

  2. Patron

    February 16, 2020 at 1:01 PM

    Can you tell us also what was his brekafats this morning? What do you think he is doing right now?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Latest

More in News