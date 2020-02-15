News
Salah features as Liverpool edge Norwich City 1-0
Mohamed Salah played the full 90 minutes as Liverpool snatched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Norwich City in the 26th Premier League fixture.
After a slow start, Norwich wasted a glorious chance to snatch the lead when Lukas Rupp went through on goal and tried to square the ball to Teemu Pukki, however, Alisson Becker scrambled it away in the 35th minute.
Liverpool continued to maintain the majority of position, but they failed to break the deadlock until the referee blew the halftime whistle.
In the 58th minute, Tim Krul pulled off an excellent double save to deny Salah and Naby Keita’s efforts.
The Canaries responded in the 72nd minute through Alexander Tettey, whose right footed strike from the edge of the box cannoned off the post.
The Reds continued to pile up the pressure and in the 78th minute, Jordan Henderson found Sadio Mane with a long through pass that the Senegalese controlled brilliantly before firing into the bottom corner.
Following the win, Liverpool move closer towards securing the league title as they top the league table with 76 points.
Erasmus B. Wankthorpe the 2nd
February 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM
I love Mo Salah and wish that you would increase the number of posts about him, even if they say absolutely nothing. For example did he go to the bathroom after the game?
Patron
February 16, 2020 at 1:01 PM
Can you tell us also what was his brekafats this morning? What do you think he is doing right now?