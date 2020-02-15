Mortada Mansour: Zamalek won’t face Al Ahly on the 24th

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour revealed that his side will refuse to face Al Ahly in their upcoming Egyptian Premier League game.



Zamalek lifted their fourth CAF Super Cup title after beating Esperance 3-1 thanks to goals from Morocco’s Achraf Bencharki and Youssef Obama.

The Whites are now set to face arch rivals Al Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup on February 20th before visiting the Red Devils four days later in their postponed league fixture.



However, Mortada Mansour confirmed that his team won’t play the second game against Al Ahly as it might be too much for the players.



“We won’t face Al Ahly on February 24th, it will never happen. We won’t play not of fear of Al Ahly but because I worry about Al Ahly and Zamalek players,” Mansour told Zamalek TV channel.



He then commented on their CAF Super Cup win, praising the Zamalek players and coaching staff.



“We were able to beat the number one candidate to win the CAF Champions League,” he added.



“Esperance are a very strong side and we were able to beat them, I want to thank all the players and coaching staff.

“If referees constantly perform well and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is implemented, Zamalek won’t lose any title,” he concluded.



The Whites Knights will face Esperance again in the CAF Champions quarter-finals, the first leg will take place on either February 28th or 29th with second leg taking place a week later.