Mortada Mansour: Zamalek won’t face Al Ahly on the 24th

  • Al Ahly
    Al Masry

    3
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Al Ahly
    El-Gaish

    3
    0

    Final - 10/02/2020

  • Ismaily
    Zamalek

    1
    2

    Final - 09/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Ahly

    1
    2

    Final - 06/02/2020

  • Zamalek
    El-Hodood

    2
    0

    Final - 05/02/2020

  • Wadi Degla
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/01/2020

  • Contractors
    Al Ahly

    0
    2

    Final - 19/01/2020

  • El Gouna
    Zamalek

    0
    2

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Tanta

    5
    0

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Tanta
    Zamalek

    2
    3

    Final - 05/01/2020

  • NY Red Bulls
    H Dynamo

    1
    1

    Final - 16/02/2020

  • Aston Villa
    Tottenham

    16/02/2020 - 16:00

  • Galatasaray
    Y Malatyaspor

    16/02/2020 - 18:00

  • WBA
    Nottingham

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • ES Métlaoui
    CS Sfaxien

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Cardiff City
    Wigan

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • AE Larisa
    PAOK

    1
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Norwich
    Liverpool

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    Panionios

    4
    0

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • İ Başakşehir
    Beşiktaş

    1
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    PAS Lamia

    3
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Reading
    WBA

    1
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Wigan
    Middlesbrough

    2
    2

    Final - 11/02/2020

  • Espérance
    Zamalek

    1
    3

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Nouadhibou
    Pyramids

    0
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • E Rangers
    Al Masry

    1
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • Primeiro
    Zamalek

    0
    0

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Al Hilal
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    E Rangers

    0
    1

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Étoile

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Nouadhibou

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    Mazembe

    0
    0

    Final - 24/01/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Masry

    2
    0

    Final - 12/01/2020

  • FC Platinum
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final -11/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    ZESCO

    2
    0

    Final - 10/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Pyramids

    1
    2

    Final - 29/12/2019

  • ZESCO
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    FC Platinum

    2
    0

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Masry
    E Rangers

    4
    2

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Pyramids
    Nouadhibou

    6
    0

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Zamalek
    Primeiro Agosto

    2
    0

    Final - 07/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Al Hilal

    2
    1

    Final - 06/12/2019

  • E Rangers
    Pyramids

    1
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • Nouadhibou
    Al Masry

    2
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • TP Mazembe
    Zamalek

    3
    0

    Final - 30/11/2019

  • Étoile
    Al Ahly

    1
    0

    Final - 29/11/2019

  • Zamalek
    El Sharkia

    3
    1

    Final - 04/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Beni Suef

    3
    1

    Final - 03/12/2019

  • Ismaily
    Ittihad

    0
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Ittihad
    Ismaily

    0
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Egypt U23
    S Africa U23

    3
    0

    Final - 19/11/2019

  • Comoros
    Egypt

    0
    0

    Final - 18/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Kenya

    1
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Cameroon U23

    2
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Ghana U23
    Egypt U23

    2
    3

    Final - 11/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Mali U23

    1
    0

    Final - 08/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Liberia

    1
    0

    Final - 07/11/2019

African Football News

Mortada Mansour: Zamalek won’t face Al Ahly on the 24th

president revealed that his side will refuse to face in their upcoming game.

Zamalek lifted their fourth title after beating Esperance 3-1 thanks to goals from Morocco’s Achraf Bencharki and Youssef Obama.

READ: Patrice Carteron proud of Zamalek’s performance in CAF Super Cup

The Whites are now set to face arch rivals Al Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup on February 20th before visiting the Red Devils four days later in their postponed league fixture.

However, Mortada Mansour confirmed that his team won’t play the second game against Al Ahly as it might be too much for the players.

“We won’t face Al Ahly on February 24th, it will never happen. We won’t play not of fear of Al Ahly but because I worry about Al Ahly and Zamalek players,” Mansour told Zamalek TV channel.

He then commented on their CAF Super Cup win, praising the Zamalek players and coaching staff.

“We were able to beat the number one candidate to win the CAF Champions League,” he added.

“Esperance are a very strong side and we were able to beat them, I want to thank all the players and coaching staff.

READ: Esperance manager congratulates Zamalek on Super Cup win

“If referees constantly perform well and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is implemented, Zamalek won’t lose any title,” he concluded.

The Whites Knights will face Esperance again in the CAF Champions quarter-finals, the first leg will take place on either February 28th or 29th with second leg taking place a week later.

