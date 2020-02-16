Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango suffers injury ahead of Al Ahly clash

Connect with us

  • Al Ahly
    Al Masry

    3
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Al Ahly
    El-Gaish

    3
    0

    Final - 10/02/2020

  • Ismaily
    Zamalek

    1
    2

    Final - 09/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Ahly

    1
    2

    Final - 06/02/2020

  • Zamalek
    El-Hodood

    2
    0

    Final - 05/02/2020

  • Wadi Degla
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/01/2020

  • Contractors
    Al Ahly

    0
    2

    Final - 19/01/2020

  • El Gouna
    Zamalek

    0
    2

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Tanta

    5
    0

    Final - 15/01/2020

  • Tanta
    Zamalek

    2
    3

    Final - 05/01/2020

  • NY Red Bulls
    H Dynamo

    1
    1

    Final - 16/02/2020

  • Aston Villa
    Tottenham

    16/02/2020 - 16:00

  • Galatasaray
    Y Malatyaspor

    16/02/2020 - 18:00

  • WBA
    Nottingham

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • ES Métlaoui
    CS Sfaxien

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Cardiff City
    Wigan

    2
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • AE Larisa
    PAOK

    1
    2

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Norwich
    Liverpool

    0
    1

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    Panionios

    4
    0

    Final - 15/02/2020

  • İ Başakşehir
    Beşiktaş

    1
    0

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Olympiacos
    PAS Lamia

    3
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Reading
    WBA

    1
    2

    Final - 12/02/2020

  • Wigan
    Middlesbrough

    2
    2

    Final - 11/02/2020

  • Espérance
    Zamalek

    1
    3

    Final - 14/02/2020

  • Nouadhibou
    Pyramids

    0
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • E Rangers
    Al Masry

    1
    1

    Final - 02/02/2020

  • Primeiro
    Zamalek

    0
    0

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Al Hilal
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final - 01/02/2020

  • Pyramids
    E Rangers

    0
    1

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Ahly
    Étoile

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Nouadhibou

    1
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    Mazembe

    0
    0

    Final - 24/01/2020

  • Pyramids
    Al Masry

    2
    0

    Final - 12/01/2020

  • FC Platinum
    Al Ahly

    1
    1

    Final -11/01/2020

  • Zamalek
    ZESCO

    2
    0

    Final - 10/01/2020

  • Al Masry
    Pyramids

    1
    2

    Final - 29/12/2019

  • ZESCO
    Zamalek

    1
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    FC Platinum

    2
    0

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Al Masry
    E Rangers

    4
    2

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Pyramids
    Nouadhibou

    6
    0

    Final - 08/12/2019

  • Zamalek
    Primeiro Agosto

    2
    0

    Final - 07/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Al Hilal

    2
    1

    Final - 06/12/2019

  • E Rangers
    Pyramids

    1
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • Nouadhibou
    Al Masry

    2
    3

    Final - 01/12/2019

  • TP Mazembe
    Zamalek

    3
    0

    Final - 30/11/2019

  • Étoile
    Al Ahly

    1
    0

    Final - 29/11/2019

  • Zamalek
    El Sharkia

    3
    1

    Final - 04/12/2019

  • Al Ahly
    Beni Suef

    3
    1

    Final - 03/12/2019

  • Ismaily
    Ittihad

    0
    0

    Final - 26/01/2020

  • Ittihad
    Ismaily

    0
    1

    Final - 28/12/2019

  • Egypt U23
    S Africa U23

    3
    0

    Final - 19/11/2019

  • Comoros
    Egypt

    0
    0

    Final - 18/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Kenya

    1
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Cameroon U23

    2
    1

    Final - 14/11/2019

  • Ghana U23
    Egypt U23

    2
    3

    Final - 11/11/2019

  • Egypt U23
    Mali U23

    1
    0

    Final - 08/11/2019

  • Egypt
    Liberia

    1
    0

    Final - 07/11/2019

African Football News

Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango suffers injury ahead of Al Ahly clash

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

goalkeeper has pulled a hamstring ahead of their clash against Al Ahly in the .

The Masandawana defeated Chippa United 3-0 in the South African Premier Division on Saturday to extend their tally in second place to 38 points after 19 games played.

During the game, Denis Onyango came off injured in the 74th minute as he was replaced by Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

READ: CAF announce referees for Al Ahly-Sundowns clash

Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane later confirmed after the game that Onyango was injured, saying the Ugandan had problems with his hamstring.

Photo: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

“Danny [Onyango] forced me to sub him because he has this tight hamstring that always gives him problems and we can’t play these big games without Danny,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“He can have a rest when we play VUT [Vaal University of Technology] but the game on Wednesday [against Bloem Celtic] is very important for us.

“So if he is ok he needs to play, but if it’s a little dicey he doesn’t have to play,” he added.

Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

The 2016 CAF Champions League winners already have a couple of injuries in their squad as Thapelo Morena and Tebogo Langerman have already been ruled out of Sundowns’ encounter against Al Ahly.

READ: Mosimane updates Sundowns squad status before Al Ahly clash

It worth mentioning that the last time both sides met was at the same stage during last season’s CAF Champions League when Sundowns defeated Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate.

Al Ahly will look to seek revenge this year as the first leg against Sundowns will be played on 29 February at the El-Salam Stadium while the second leg takes place on 6 March in South Africa.

