Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango suffers injury ahead of Al Ahly clash

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has pulled a hamstring ahead of their clash against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

The Masandawana defeated Chippa United 3-0 in the South African Premier Division on Saturday to extend their tally in second place to 38 points after 19 games played.

During the game, Denis Onyango came off injured in the 74th minute as he was replaced by Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane later confirmed after the game that Onyango was injured, saying the Ugandan had problems with his hamstring.

“Danny [Onyango] forced me to sub him because he has this tight hamstring that always gives him problems and we can’t play these big games without Danny,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“He can have a rest when we play VUT [Vaal University of Technology] but the game on Wednesday [against Bloem Celtic] is very important for us.

“So if he is ok he needs to play, but if it’s a little dicey he doesn’t have to play,” he added.

The 2016 CAF Champions League winners already have a couple of injuries in their squad as Thapelo Morena and Tebogo Langerman have already been ruled out of Sundowns’ encounter against Al Ahly.

It worth mentioning that the last time both sides met was at the same stage during last season’s CAF Champions League when Sundowns defeated Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate.

Al Ahly will look to seek revenge this year as the first leg against Sundowns will be played on 29 February at the El-Salam Stadium while the second leg takes place on 6 March in South Africa.